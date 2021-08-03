MIDDLETOWN — Pennsylvania Lottery officials today announced that the Lottery generated a record profit of more than $1.3 billion to benefit older Pennsylvanians during the 2020-21 fiscal year. This is the 10th consecutive year the Lottery has generated more than $1 billion for senior programs, which include property tax and rent rebates, free and reduced-fare transportation, prescription assistance and more.
The record profit was driven by the Lottery selling a record of more than $5.3 billion in traditional games, which include Scratch-Off tickets and Draw Games, such as Powerball and Mega Millions. Meanwhile, the Lottery set another sales record by recording nearly $887 million in sales from online play.