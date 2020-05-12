HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania March for Life, originally scheduled for May 18, has been postponed, and will be rescheduled on a date yet to be determined.
This was a decision made on Monday by the sponsors of the march out of concern for those planning to attend — and in line with the guidelines of public health officials.
Check the website at pamarchforlife.org for regular updates, the announcement of a new date, and ways you can help spread the word and plan to attend in the future.
— RICK DANDES