HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year as part of the effort to help mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.
As a result, state officials are stepping up the pressure on local school districts to deliver meaningful education online while allowing students to stay at home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera said Thursday every school district must submit a plan explaining how they will offer coursework with schools closed. Schools have until April 17 to submit those plans to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), according to the agency's web site.
The plan, he said, must then be posted online for the public to see.
Pennsylvania schools have been closed since March 16. The state had initially told schools that while their buildings were closed, online classes could consist of either planned instruction, like teachers would normally be expected to provide, or review work. But with the closure being extended for the rest of the year, Rivera said review work isn’t going to be good enough.
“That’s not enough to ensure that kids are going to receive the resources they need,” he said, adding that the state and local school districts “have a legal and moral responsibility” to offer meaningful education.
Pennsylvania is one of 17 states that has ordered schools closed for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus crisis.
“This was not an easy decision but closing schools until the end of the academic year is in the best interest of our students, school employees and families,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.
Schools in all neighboring states — Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and West Virginia — have been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, but none of Pennsylvania’s neighbors have formally canceled the remainder of the school year.
The state’s announcement ends the uncertainty and allows local school officials the opportunity to focus on tackling the short-term challenge of adapting to offering classes online and the longer-term challenge of preparing for next year when kids return to their school buildings, said Ed Albert, executive director of Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools.
“I think it’s a sigh of relief,” he said.
Albert said that there’s no question that there are many families in rural Pennsylvania who lack online access and that’s forcing schools to come up with innovative ways to connect with them.
Schools straining to reach families without internet have begun to make their school Wi-Fi available to the public so that families can park outside the school buildings to download coursework, he said.
The challenge of trying to develop coursework that will help kids learn meaningful material without actually being in class is not easy, Albert said.
“I know they’d rather be teaching in class,” he said. “I think teachers and administrators are working harder than they’ve ever been because they’re trying to come up with plans that are clear enough that parents can help their children if they need to.”
A little more than 300 of the state’s 500 school districts have already submitted their plans for “continuity of education” for the remainder of the school year, Rivera said. The state has also offered schools free access to online platforms for teachers to use while teaching classes over the Internet.
Rivera said that over 200 of the state’s school districts have already signed up to use those platforms.
He said that there’s no question that accessing the Internet is going to be a struggle in some of the state’s schools.
The state is offering schools $5 million in “equity grants” targeted at districts with to buy laptops, tablets and internet hot spots, targeting districts with the largest percentage of students in need of help accessing the Internet. The deadline for schools to apply for those grants is Friday.