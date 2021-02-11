Two people with ties to the Valley who were part of a local bus trip to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 have been charged for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.
The bus stopped in Lewisburg to pick up people who attended the rally, according to federal officials.
Tammy A. Bronsburg, 49, and Mark Roderick Aungst are charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after federal officials said the two knowingly entered or remained in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. Officials said the accused entered the building to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business or official functions.
A witness told investigators Bronsburg, who also goes by the last name of Butry, and Aungst were both on the bus. The witness said that Butry held the bus up because she was waiting to be picked up in Williamsport when the bus stop was in Lewisburg.
Bronsburg, whose last known address is Wilkes-Barre but recently lived in Berwick and South Williamsport, eventually got on the bus and it proceeded to D.C., investigators said.
When the rally was over, a witness told investigators Bronsburg and Aungst, 45, of Williamsport delayed the bus leaving by an hour and that Bronsburg told people and showed pictures of being inside the Capitol, investigators said.
A witness said both individuals were the last two to get back on the bus and the person overheard Aungst saying he was inside the Capitol building.
Officials reviewed social media posts and videos before making the arrests, according to investigators.
Each appeared before U.S. Middle District Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle III after being arrested by U.S. Marshals Service.
Both were released on bail. Both will be prosecuted in the District of Columbia.