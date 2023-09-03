SUNBURY — The third “Coffee for Canines” event drew dozens of dogs and animal lovers to the 3rd Wind Coffee Company inside the former train station in Sunbury.
3rd Wind Coffee Company held its grand opening in May of a new tap room inside the Sunbury Station, on Third Street, where people can enjoy various coffees.
That grand opening was held in conjunction with Watson’s Wish Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit created by 3rd Wind Coffee Company co-owner Jessica Beninsky, of Trevorton.
Watson’s Wish Foundation was formed to help dogs get the surgeries they need in life or death situations, according to the mission statement.
On Saturday, Beninsky held her third event at 3rd Wind Coffee Company, which drew dozens to stand in line, get a java and watch their dogs mingle with people and other fellow dogs.
Beninsky said she was thrilled to see all the people come out to join the event, in which 25 percent of the proceeds went to the Watson’s Wish Foundation.
“This keeps growing,” she said. “I am happy and thankful to see so many people come out and support us.”
“This is so much fun,” 13-year-old Caitlin Kearney, of Sunbury, said while her Bernese mountain dog played with other dogs.
Her sister, Allison Kearney, 9, agreed. “It’s fun watching the dogs play,” she said.
Katie Pentycofe, 27, of Sunbury, said she came down to enjoy a cup of coffee and watch her dog, a 6-month-old corgi, play with other dogs.
“It’s nice that they have this going on,” she said. “It’s fun.”
For more information on Watson’s Wish Foundation, visit the group on Facebook or at www.watsonwishfoundation.org.