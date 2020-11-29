MUNCY — Voters wondering what to do with old political campaign signs can donate them to a non-profit organization that specializes in lost pets.
Bonnie Snyder, the founder of Bellabon's Pet Recovery Services, put out a call to anyone with political yard signs willing to part with them to donate them to her cause. Snyder said she uses the wire for her own lost pet signs in communities where she's not allowed to use telephone poles or street signs.
"This is a good way to get rid of yard signs," said Snyder. "I can make good use of them. I can put my lost pet flyers on them. A lot of the signs get sent to landfill. I can use them."
Bellabon's Pet Recovery Services, which was founded nine years ago and is run through donations, covers Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Montour, Columbia, Lycoming, Clinton and Sullivan counties. The Facebook page has more than 23,000 followers and Snyder helps recover hundreds of pets a year.
"I love what I do," said Snyder. "I'm full-time, my phone rings morning to night. My day never stops."
Some communities have ordinances against putting up flyers on telephone poles or street signs. In some places, she must use tape that doesn't always stay sticky in the winter or in rainstorms. There are even groups like the South Williamsport Citizens Against Ugly Street Spam that tear down her flyers.
"I pay $2 per flyer," she said. "They're nice flyers, they're laminated, and I take them down when the pet is found."
Recycling the old political signs allows her to make yard signs and put them in people's yards with their permission. Those can't be removed because it would be considered theft, she said.
The chairs of the Northumberland County Democratic and Republican Committees are both receptive to the idea and are encouraging those with signs to donate. Candidates often keep their signs in case they want to run again or people who put the signs up collect them to take them down.
"It's a wonderful idea," said Democratic Chair Greg Snyder. "If a candidate asks for the signs to be returned, we would honor that first since they are the ones who incurred the expense."
Republican Chair Deb Betz said she would have donated ones from the victory center in Sunbury had she known about it a few weeks ago.
"I think anything that can be repurposed or reused without putting them in a landfill is perfect," said Betz.
Those who want to donate political signs can call 570-244-1789 or reach out to the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Bellabonspetrecoveryservices.