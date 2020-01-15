People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) says actor Alec Baldwin is urging Gov. Tom Wolf to intervene in a push to release Dillan, a morbidly obese Asiatic black bear who is confined in a cage at the Union County Sportmen's Club, in Millmont.
PETA is continuing its public campaign for the release of the bear that has been housed at the Union County Sportsman Club for the past 10 years.
The club and PETA have been in an ongoing battle for months over the release of Dillan, the bear on display at the club.
PETA officials said the bear is in need of medical care because the bear is obese and suffers from a dental disease.
Club officials said the bear is fine. They refused to meet with PETA about the situation.
PETA officials said Baldwin wrote privately to Wolf about Dillan in September and has now once again written the governor asking for his help.
"Time is running out to get Dillan's life-threatening issues treated by professionals who have the expertise and resources to do so," Baldwin wrote. "PETA has secured placement for him at The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. I respectfully ask that you use your power to ensure that authorities hold the club accountable, and help secure Dillan's transfer to this accredited sanctuary."
Baldwin could not be reached for comment.
Club officials have continued to deny repeated requests for comment.
Wolf's office did not return a call seeking comment.