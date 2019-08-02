An official from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to investigate the Union County Sportsmen's Club, alleging that animals at the facility need urgent veterinary care.
Armed with photos, video footage, and concerned citizens' reports of animals in need of care, "we reached out with an offer to help the club transfer all the animals there to reputable animal-care facilities," said Brittany Peet, director, captive animal law enforcement, PETA foundation.
"PETA has also sent an urgent letter calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to investigate promptly and ensure that the animals receive immediate care," she said.
Before contacting the USDA, Peet attempted to work something out with the Club, which is based in Millmont.
"I made several calls with no-one calling me back," she said. "When I did finally get a call back, the individual seemed more interested in how adverse publicity would hurt the club rather than concerns about the animal's health."
Animals at the facility include Dillan, whom PETA described as a "morbidly obese Asiatic black bear confined to a concrete-floored cage—which can itself lead to serious physical maladies—and engages in a stereotypical rocking behavior, a sign of extreme psychological distress."
The bear appears to suffer from numerous painful dental problems, PETA said, including multiple missing or fractured teeth, advanced gum and dental disease, and severely exposed tooth roots.
"This bear is suffering every single day that he goes without emergency dental surgery for his broken, exposed teeth," Peet alleged.
Additionally, an overweight raccoon was seen panting and appeared to be suffering from heat stress, a bobcat was obese, and a quail's head was missing feathers. There were excessive amounts of feces and algae buildup on the walls and floors of many cages.
A phone call was made from The Daily Item to the club Friday afternoon, asking them to respond to the allegations.
After this reporter identified himself, and asked the question, the person who answered the phone call refused to give out her name, quickly said "no comment," and hung up the phone before any follow up questions could be asked.