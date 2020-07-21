People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is urging Gov. Tom Wolf to use his authority and ask for criminal charges to be filed against the Union County Sportsmen Club in Millmont for what PETA officials said was the club's abuse on Dillan the bear.
PETA officials asked Wolf on Monday to ensure charges of cruelty and neglect of animals are filed.
Dillan, an Asiatic black bear was taken from the Union County Sportsmen Club six months ago, and placed at The Wild Animal Sanctuary, in Colorado, after PETA officials continued a campaign against the club for Dillan's release.
PETA officials say the bear suffered from morbid obesity and life-threatening dental disease.
During emergency dental surgery in February, 12 of the bear's teeth had to be extracted, and the abscess in one tooth was so severe that it was draining pus through a hole that it had bored through the bear's gums, according to PETA officials.
"The Union County Sportsmen's Club knowingly and willfully allowed this bear to suffer in agony for years, and that is against the law in the state of Pennsylvania," said PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet.
"PETA is asking Governor Wolf to make sure that Dillan's abusers are charged and, if convicted, prohibited from ever owning another animal again."
Union County Sportsmen Club representatives did not return a call for comment.
— Francis Scarcella