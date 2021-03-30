PORT TREVORTON — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is once again challenging the Union County Sportsman Club over a peahen.
According to PETA officials, the peahen named Penny shares an enclosure with a mound of feces and shows signs of bumblefoot, a painful and potentially fatal condition that can lead to infection of the bone.
The new fight comes about a year after an Asiatic black bear named Dillan was moved to Colorado. PETA said the bear was in danger of dying due to its living conditions.
“Dillan’s life went from hellish to heavenly once he could explore, dig, climb, swim, rest and play in a naturalistic habitat,” PETA Foundation Associate Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Debbie Metzler said. “Penny deserves that chance, too — and PETA is willing to foot the bill to make it happen.”
The group has placed a billboard on Route 15, about eight miles south of Selinsgrove, that says “Penny Needs Help," and "Boycott the UCSPC."
Union County officials did not return a call for comment.