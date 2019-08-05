The director for Captive Animal Law Enforcement for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) will attend an Aug. 14 meeting to discuss the possible moving of an Asiatic black bear that has been housed at the Union County Sportsmen's Club for nearly 20 years.
Brittany Peet, of PETA, visited the club Monday and said Dillan — whom PETA described as a "morbidly obese Asiatic black bear confined to a concrete-floored cage" — is in desperate need of treatment and the club's officials at first were not working on a solution.
"They need to understand that we just don't go away," Peet said Monday. "We want to work with them and get this resolved. But we aren't just going away."
Peet said she spoke with club president Orville Spangler on Monday. The two agreed she would attend the meeting on Aug. 14 to talk about the bear.
"I invited her to come and talk to all of us," Spangler said. "We are not trying to fight with PETA but we are trying to get to a solution."
Spangler said he believes the bear is fine and that someone was mad at the club and turned them into PETA. "I don't know how this started," he said. "But she (Peet) will be here next week and we can discuss all of this with the whole board."
Dr. James Temple, a Sunbury Animal Hospital veterinarian since 1972, said on Monday he treats the animals at the club and is concerned about the bear being moved.
"The bear is very old and I agree he has teeth problems," Temple said. "The USDA inspector and I looked at this and at his age which I think is around 35 and weight, which I agree he is overweight, what exactly are we going to do? He still is a bear. I can't just say sit down and let me pull your teeth."
Temple said he disagrees with PETA about moving the bear.
"If you sedate a bear and shoot him with a dart it has to go into muscle and this bear has a lot of fat," Temple said. "This bear has lived in captivity for a very long time and to move him would be a huge problem. I'm not sure at his age if we do this it wouldn't kill him."
Spangler said the bear is good for the club.
"The bear is there for people to come and see," he said. "Everyone likes coming and seeing him."
Peet said the bear, "engages in a stereotypical rocking behavior, a sign of extreme psychological distress. They feed the animal dog food and leftover food from the club," she said. "This is leading the bear to being obese."
Peet said the bear has no room to move and is suffering from a dental issue that could kill the animal. She called Dillan's case the most "urgent, worst case of neglect in a bear I've seen.
"All we want to do is what is right and we want to be able to praise the club for doing what is right and letting us come in and save these animals," she said.
The club also has a raccoon, a bobcat and some birds, Peet said. Peet said there are also deer on the property but by law, they can't be moved. She said PETA is willing to come in a few times a year to check the welfare of the deer that would remain at the club.
Peet provided several citations issued to the club by the U.S. Department of Agriculture but the club faces no penalties, under the USDA regulations.
According to the bylaws, the department issues a citation for noncompliance but nothing is done.
A spokesperson did not return a call or email seeking comment.
Peet said residents began to contact PETA with photos, video footage, and reports of animals in need of care.
"We have sent an urgent letter calling on the USDA to investigate promptly and ensure that the animals receive immediate care," she said. "I tried to talk to the club and get this settled before we have to sue."
Peet said the raccoon overweight and was seen panting, a bobcat was obese, and a quail's head was missing feathers. There were excessive amounts of feces and algae buildup on the walls and floors of many cages, she said.
"I'm looking forward to presenting next week about the wonderful new life that Dillan and the other animals at the facility will have at their new home in Colorado," Peet said. "Dillan will finally get the life-saving treatment he needs and be able to live like a bear in a lush naturalistic habitat."
Daily Item reporter Rick Dandes contributed to this report.