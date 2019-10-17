MILLMONT — PETA has released a TV ad as part of its ongoing campaign to compel the Union County Sportsmen's Club to send Dillan—an Asiatic black bear who's around 400 pounds overweight and currently on display in a cramped, concrete-floored cage at the club—to a reputable sanctuary.
The purpose of the ad, said David Metzler, PETA Foundation Associate Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement, is to alert the public to Dillan's condition.
"PETA is offering to cover the costs of moving him to a naturalistic habitat where he would be able to swim, dig, forage for food, and receive the expert care that he desperately needs," Metzler said.
According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspection report from July, the club was cited for failing to provide Dillan with adequate veterinary care. In August, PETA submitted a complaint to the USDA that included photos and video footage documenting Dillan's condition.
— RICK DANDES