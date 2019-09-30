People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has launched a public campaign for the release of an Asiatic black bear that has been housed at the Union County Sportsman Club for the past 10 years.
The club and PETA have been in an ongoing battle over the release of Dillan, the bear on display at the club.
PETA officials said the bear is in need of medical care because the bear is obese and suffers from a dental disease.
Club officials said the bear is fine and have refused to meet with PETA about the situation.
"For the next month, listeners of WRKK and WRAK, of Williamsport, will hear a plea from PETA," Nicole Meyer, media coordinator for PETA, said.
"The ad will air hundreds of times before the end of October and shares how the morbidly obese bear rocks back and forth, probably because of psychological distress or the pain of the life-threatening dental disease he suffers from."
The ad urges the release of Dillan and asks that the animal be placed in a reputable sanctuary. "Please, don't stop at roadside zoos," the ad states.
PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet has visited the club several times and even attempted to meet with club officials, but has been shut down, she said.
"This bear is so obese that his stomach often drags on the filthy floor of his cage, but the sportsmen's club is refusing to do what's right for him," she said. "PETA is offering to cover the costs of moving him to a reputable sanctuary where he would be able to swim, dig, forage for food and receive the expert care that he desperately needs."
Pat Craig, founder of the Wild Animal Sanctuary, in Colorado and Dr. Valerie Johnson, also of Colorado, arrived in Union County in August to meet with club officials, but never had the chance, Craig said.
Club President Orville Spangler declined comment on the situation, but previously said the bear was fine and is looked after.
The Wild Animal Sanctuary is a 10,000-acre complex that specializes in rescuing and caring for large animals that are being ill-treated or animals that owners can no longer care for.
Craig said he believes the bear could be moved without being put to sleep with a tranquilizer dart, which Sunbury Animal Hospital Veterinarian Dr. James Temple said could be lethal.
Temple, who treats the bear, previously said he is concerned about the bear being moved and disagrees with PETA asking to move Dillan.
"If you sedate a bear and shoot him with a dart it has to go into muscle and this bear has a lot of fat," Temple previously said. "This bear has lived in captivity for a very long time and to move him would be a huge problem. I'm not sure at his age, if we do this, it wouldn't kill him."