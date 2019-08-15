A scheduled meeting between People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and the Union County Sportsmen Club never took place Wednesday leaving the national organization wondering why.
Brittany Peet, the director for Captive Animal Law Enforcement for PETA, and Orville Spangler, the president of the Union County Sportsman Club were scheduled to meet Wednesday night at the club to discuss Dillon, an Asiatic black bear that has been housed at the club for 10 years.
The meeting never took place. Peet, along with Pat Craig, founder of the Wild Animal Sanctuary, in Colorado and Dr. Valerie Johnson, also of Colorado, were unaware of the cancellation and all three arrived in Pennsylvania looking to present to the board.
Spangler, who last week said he would meet with PETA, declined comment Thursday and only said, "They made a trip up here for nothing."
"He (Spangler) said he called me but I never received any messages," Peet said. "Either way we were prepared to come and speak. I am not sorry we came back to Pennsylvania as I got to show Pat and Valerie the conditions of Dillon.
Peet said when the three arrived at the club Wednesday the bear was being fed and that a woman yelled at her and said the bear was a "happy bear."
Craig said Thursday he was disappointed he didn't get to speak to the board and that for more than 40 years he has been saving animals, including 300 bears.
The Wild Animal Sanctuary is a 10,000-acre complex that specializes in rescuing and caring for large animals that are being ill-treated or animals that owners can no longer care for.
The sanctuary, which houses more than 500 animals, including 200 bears, was opened in 1980.
"I am glad we got to go see Dillon," Craig said. "He is definitely the most obese bear I have overseen and he is an enclosure that is not conducive at all to a bear."
Craig said he watched as Dillon was fed on Wednesday.
"He was unable to stand to get his face to the food," Craig said. "I was prepared to speak at the meeting to the board and was surprised it was canceled. I understand this is an intense situation and there may have been pressure to not meet with us."
Craig said he believes the bear could be moved without being put to sleep with a tranquilizer dart, which Sunbury Animal Hospital Veterinarian Dr. James Temple, said could be lethal.
"He (Dillion) is so food driven that I believe he would walk right into a transfer cage," Craig said. "This bear loves food and we believe this transfer would not be a problem."
Temple, who treats the bear, said he is concerned about the bear being moved and disagrees with PETA's asking to move Dillon.
"If you sedate a bear and shoot him with a dart it has to go into muscle and this bear has a lot of fat," Temple said. "This bear has lived in captivity for a very long time and to move him would be a huge problem. I'm not sure at his age if we do this it wouldn't kill him."
Craig said his recommendation is to move the bear.
Peet said she spoke with Spangler about why the meeting was canceled and he said he was hoping PETA would "go away."
"When I spoke to Mr. Spangler he said they felt the bear was in no danger and said he just figured we would go away," she said.
"He (Spangler) is wrong."
Peet said she couldn't discuss what PETA's next move is but that it would be a very public campaign in order to get Dillan removed from the sportsman club and sent to Craig's facility in Colorado.
Peet said the bear is in desperate need of treatment.
"They need to understand that we just don't go away," Peet said. "We want to work with them and get this resolved. But we aren't just going away."
Peet believes the bear, "engages in a stereotypical rocking behavior, a sign of extreme psychological distress. They feed the animal dog food and leftover food from the club," she said. "This is leading the bear to be obese."
Peet said the bear has no room to move and is suffering from a dental issue that could kill the animal. She called Dillan's case the most "urgent, worst case of neglect in a bear I've seen.
"All we want to do is what is right and we want to be able to praise the club for doing what is right and letting us come in and save these animals," she said.
The club also has a raccoon, a bobcat and some birds, Peet said. Peet said there are also deer on the property but by law, they can't be moved. She said PETA is willing to come in a few times a year to check the welfare of the deer that would remain at the club.
Peet provided several citations issued to the club by the U.S. Department of Agriculture but the club faces no penalties, under the USDA regulations.
According to the bylaws, the department issues a citation for noncompliance but nothing is done.
A spokesperson did not return a call Thursday seeking comment.
Peet said residents began to contact PETA with photos, video footage, and reports of animals in need of care.
"We have sent an urgent letter calling on the USDA to investigate promptly and ensure that the animals receive immediate care," she said. "I tried to talk to the club and get this settled before we have to sue."
Peet said the raccoon overweight and was seen panting, a bobcat was obese, and a quail's head was missing feathers. There were excessive amounts of feces and algae buildup on the walls and floors of many cages, she said.