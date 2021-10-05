CARLISLE — The GIANT Company announced Pfizer COVID-19 boosters are now available in most GIANT in-store pharmacies to individuals who are currently eligible. COVID-19 vaccines are also available at all 132 in-store pharmacies to those who are currently eligible.
No appointment is needed, walk-ins are welcome. Customers can save time by booking an appointment online at giantfoodstores.com/pages/tgc-vaccines or martinsfoods.com/pages/tgc-vaccines. Customers must bring photo ID and prescription insurance card. The booster will be administered at no out-of-pocket cost.
Please visit giantfoodstores.com/pages/tgc-vaccines or call a local GIANT or MARTIN’S pharmacy to see which vaccines are available and to schedule an appointment.
Initial doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are available at GIANT pharmacies to adults 18 and above. COVID-19 vaccine type may vary by location.