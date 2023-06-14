Following the collapse of a section of I-95 in Philadelphia, Gov. Josh Shapiro and other officials said the repair and replacement of the roadway will be the top priority in the weeks and months ahead.
The proclamation made $7 million of state funds immediately available for the reconstruction of the roadway and authorizes the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Transportation, and the Pennsylvania State Police to use all available resources and personnel, as necessary.
The reconstruction effort, however, will not affect construction progress on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project, in funding, time and labor, said Pa. State House Rep. David Rowe, R-85, Lewisburg, on Tuesday.
Rowe, who represents the district in which a significant portion of the CSVT is located, contacted Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 3 officials in Williamsport, and reported “that the PennDOT folks do not anticipate any impact on CSVT progress. It will all be handled separately by a different PennDOT District.”
Similarly, Pa. State Sen. Lynda Culver, R-27, Sunbury, said she had not heard that the emergency proclamation would impact CSVT progress.
“Historically, projects that are going, PennDOT wants them to keep going,” she said. “They tend not to stop projects that are mid-constrution. I’m sure PennDOT is still figuring out where they will get money for the reconstruction.”
“The I-95 repair and recovery will not impact the CSVT project,” added Maggie Baker, a spokesperson for PennDOT, late Tuesday afternoon.
Shapiro’s disaster emergency proclamation, by definition, cuts through red tape, waiving bidding and contracting procedures, as well as other formalities normally prescribed by law. Per the constitutional amendment approved in 2021, this proclamation will remain in place for 21 days, unless extended by the Legislature.