DANVILLE — Montour County Commissioners will support community members in their mission to build pickleball courts at Sunnybrook Park. At a meeting Tuesday, the commissioners said they will assist in finding funding for the project.
Diane Sones, former teacher and coach, is leading the charge to put in courts at Sunnybrook.
"We were here in January and we talked to you about pickleball courts," Sones said. "Now we are back because Sunnybrook wants pickleball courts and they are going to give us the land."
Sones explained the land at the park would allow eight courts, if the funding could be found.
"We want to be the only pickleball courts in the area that are truly pickleball courts," she said.
In speaking with members of surrounding communities, Sones said many have indicated that they would travel to Sunnybrook to play on the courts. With this in mind, the commissions suggested applying for a grant from the hotel tax. Several other options were also discussed.
Commissioner Trevor Finn said he was thrilled about the possibility.
"You say you're new at doing this," he said to Sones. "But you're doing great. Your passion is coming through."
Following the pickleball discussion at Tuesday's meeting, Rachel Cramer, of Enterprise, presented a fleet synopsis for Montour County. Cramer said the county's current fleet age and mileage were negatively impacting the budget.
According to her presentation, the average age of vehicles in Montour County's current fleet is 9 years old. "Older vehicles have high fuel costs, maintenance costs and tend to be unreliable," Cramer said. "Causing increased downtime and loss of productivity."
Cramer proposed that by partnering with Enterprise Fleet Management to lease vehicles, the county would save money and increase employee safety. "Over a ten-year period, Montour County would save $86,372 through leasing rather than spending capital budget on a couple of vehicles," Cramer said.
The commissioners accepted the Enterprise Fleet Agreement on Tuesday. "I think this is a wonderful opportunity that will bring benefits for many years," Commissioner Ken Holdren said.
Montour commissioners also approved the hire of a new Children & Youth Services caseworker, which will make for a full staff the Montour County office for the first time in five years, according to Holdren.
"I think this goes to show that the work we have done to increase salaries for these positions has paid off," Holdren said.
Resolution R-6-14-2023 was passed to increase funding for community-based mental health services. In accepting the resolution, the commissioners called on state officials to make similar efforts.