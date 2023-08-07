SUNBURY — Sunbury now has two pickleball courts behind the Oppenheimer Playground.
The courts, located behind the playground on Second Street, are ready for pickleball players from all over, Councilman Jim Eister said.
“We were in the process of getting what we needed to make this happen,” he said. “Now the courts are painted and the nets are up for people to come and enjoy.”
Pickleball, which was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Wash., has taken off over the past several years. There are almost 8,500 locations currently on the USA Pickleball’s Places2Play map.
Eister said the city has been getting requests to find a spot for the nets, and behind the playground was the perfect fit.
“We are happy to be able to do this for residents,” he said.
Kayden McClusky, 17, and Caden Balliet, 16, both of Northumberland, were the first to try out the courts on Friday.
“It’s a lot of fun and I haven’t played in a long time so I have to get back to it,” Balliet said. “It’s exciting to have a place to go here though.”
McClusky agreed.
“This will be a popular sport for people,” he said. “I am thinking we will see a lot of people come out on a nice day to play.”
Eister said the courts will be open daily and times would be announced soon.
“We want to keep it open until it snows,” he said. “We want people to come out and have a good time.”