LEWISBURG — Picnic in the Park will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at Lewisburg Landing, formerly known as the St. George Street Boat Ramp.
The boat ramp is the site of a small park. A picnic table, hammock and boat rack will be unveiled during Picnic in the Park. The event is sponsored by Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation and Lewisburg River Town Team.
Changes at Lewisburg Landing include no-mow areas for conservation and native trees. A welcome sign and educational signs about conservation practices are planned.
The boat rack will be equipped with some canoes and kayaks as well as loaner life vests. Boats can be loaned, too, for an annual donation of $15 or two hours of volunteer work. They’re intended to be borrowed for out-and-back trips on the river. Longer point-to-point outings are allowed but the boats must be returned to Lewisburg Landing.
Space on the rack can be rented, too, for personal watercraft: $15 per month or $45 for the season, May through September.
Access the loaner boats by contacting the Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation office: 570-523-0114, elmstreet@dejazzd.com, Lewisburg Borough Building, second floor, 55 S. 5th St.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO