LEWISBURG — Pik Rite, the Union County farm equipment manufacturer, rebounded since the global economy faltered due to the global coronavirus pandemic and the company founder credits the Paycheck Protection Program.
Elvin Stoltzfus on Tuesday hosted Steve Bulger, U.S Small Business Administration Mid-Atlantic Regional administrator, as the Trump administration appointee tours his territory to highlight successes within the emergency loan program.
The company planned to make equipment purchases to continue growing its business. Its products have been sold to firms in 26 countries, largely in North America. When the pandemic hit, the purchases were put on hold.
“When the PPP money, the loan, became available it gave us the confidence to go ahead and make those purchases,” Stoltzfus said.
SBA data shows Pik Rite took a loan between $1 and $2 million. Stoltzfus declined to give the exact amount. According to Bulger’s office, more than 173,000 loans were granted to Pennsylvania businesses at about $20.7 billion total. It’s meant to keep workers on the payroll when revenue stagnated or disappeared. The funds could be used for other specific expenses including utilities, rent and mortgage payments.
Randy Beiler, Pik Rite’s vice president of operations and finance, said the company currently employs 74 workers, down about 10 from the start of 2020. He and Stoltzfus gave credit to Pik Rite’s staff, understanding some were concerned about the virus but by and large the majority of them wanted to work.
“I think we’d be down another 5 or 10 if it wasn’t for PPP and some other things,” Beiler said.
Business dipped compared to 2019, Beiler said, but it remains up compared to 2018.
Bulger said it initially was set up as an 8-week program. Larger businesses with accountants and attorneys were better prepared to immediately apply, he said, but after a few weeks smaller businesses received more and more of the funding.
As Congress considers a potential expansion of the program, Bulger said the focus is shifting to loan forgiveness. Just as places like Bucknell Small Business Develop Center assisted in educating applicants and aiding their quests for loans, he said SBDCs will be relied on to help small businesses qualify for loan forgiveness.
Bulger also acknowledged applicants who fraudulently obtained and used loan funding. He said government agencies like SBA and the FBI are working to identify and hold them accountable. Oversight was relaxed because the loans were needed under emergency, Bulger stressed.
“Everywhere we go, there’s so many companies that took the PPP and said without that we don’t know what we would have done, we would have to possibly close,” Bulger said. “I think this will go down as one of the greatest public-private partnerships in history.”