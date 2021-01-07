NORTHUMBERLAND — Pineknotter Brewing Company took top honors in the 2020 Breweries In PA Readers’ Choice Awards.
The brewery, which opened on March 6, won best new brewery from Breweries in Pennsylvania, an online promotion company focused on Pennsylvania Craft Beer. Voting for the 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards ended on Jan. 1.
"We're very humbled, very shocked," said Derek Fisher, one of the owners of the brewery, located at 254 Front St. "It's unbelievable the support we've received from the town. With everything going on, we could not be more pleased."
The Fishers — Tread, Derek, Brandon, and their wives, Beate, Jenna and Ashley Fisher — were only open for six days before Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the shut down of all non-essential businesses in Pennsylvania. Derek Fisher said they had to adapt in order to survive with to-go orders and limited capacity when the shutdown order was lifted.
"We set up a tent, we picked up heaters — we had to figure out a way to make it work," said Fisher.
The brewery does not have its own kitchen. Rather, they have On a Roll sandwich shop, located just around the corner from the brewery, cater the menu on some nights and have food trucks parked on the street on other nights.
There were more than 30,000 votes cast in 14 categories. Tröegs Independent Brewing won best overall brewery, according to Matt Kozar, who has been running the Breweries in Pennsylvania website with Chadd Balbi for the last five years. They crossed a million views in 2020.
The nominations were held in November and the voting took place in December. Readers submitted their favorite breweries, said Kozar.
Pineknotter is a popular brewery on the company and user-driven Facebook pages, he said.
"People are talking about Pineknotter," he said. "We're excited to get out there and we're looking forward to trying their beer."
Kozar and Balbi will present a trophy to the Fishers at the end of January.