NORTHUMBERLAND — Pineknotter Days has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the first time in its 47-year history — it began in 1973 — that the festival has been called off, said Jeff Kimball, co-chairman of the Pineknotter Days Association, on Thursday afternoon. The festival traditionally is held in early July.
"I'm not a happy guy and this was a tough decision," Kimball said.
Northumberland Borough Council President Paul Ruane was upset to hear that Pineknotter Days was canceled. "It seems like everybody is canceling everything. I don't know if the country is going to be in shape by summer, no one knows. I think we're going over the edge. We're relying too much on the government telling us what to do."
Kimball and other members of the association decided it was the best thing to do "at this time," he said. Notifications had to be sent out to all the vendors, concession people and exhibitors. The entertainment contracts had to be canceled as well.
"There was no way in an open environment like that we could protect people," Kimball said, "because there was no way to control entry to the park. We couldn't have ways to screen people for temperatures or to make sure they were wearing face masks.
"So we just had to cancel the activities for this year," he said.