JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Motorists are advised a pipe replacement project is set to begin Tuesday on Route 3006 (Herndon Bypass Road) in Jackson Township, Northumberland County, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials.
Beginning on Wednesday and running through April 18, the Herndon Bypass Road will be closed between Routes 147 and 225 while a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces cross pipes. Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to officials.
A detour using Routes 147 and 225 will be in place. Motorists should drive with caution in the area and expect delays.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.