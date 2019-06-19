LEWISBURG — Planet Fitness is opening a location in Union County, according to a corporate spokesperson.
The Lewisburg Planet Fitness on Route 15 is expected to open this fall, said Becky Zirlen, senior public relations manager.
The fitness club will open at Plaza 15 near Evangelical Community Hospital. It will occupy the storefront once home to the clothing store, Peebles.
According to Zirlen, Planet Fitness will measure at 11,000 square feet and offer “state-of-the art cardio and strength equipment, free fitness training, and a Black Card Spa which will include HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, and tanning beds/booths for … Black Card members.”
There is a Planet Fitness location 10 miles south in Shamokin Dam. It will remain open, Zirlen said.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO