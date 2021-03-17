Bucknell University’s proposed solar energy project received conditional approval Wednesday from the East Buffalo Township Planning Commission.
The university seeks to build a solar panel array on 6.3 acres between its golf course and baseball field west of Route 15. It’s designated as an accessory use system and will supply power only to its campus.
The solar panel array is a fixed-tilt system with driven post pedestals. They’re restricted at 10 feet in height from the ground up. A new transformer for the system will connect to an existing transformer outside the golf course clubhouse and then to an existing utility line.
Bucknell scrapped a prior proposal at a different location when residents nearby expressed varied concerns.
About 7.35 acres at the new proposed site are permitted to be disturbed and must be soiled and seeded. The project area will be surrounded by 8-foot wire mesh fencing and will have gates and a gravel access road.
Makenzie Stover of Central Keystone COG, who serves as the township’s zoning officer, said the new proposal received necessary environmental permits. She added that Citizens Electric gave conditional approval to the project and that the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has 20 days to review the plan.
Planning commission members Jon Allocca, Curtis Barrick, Andrew Misener, Angelo Vieceli and Warren Zimmerman voted in favor of recommending the plan and also voted to waive stormwater management requirements. Commission member Christine Buffinton abstained from both votes citing an employment conflict.
There are four outstanding conditions including finalizing a site improvement guarantee and having the county’s planning director, Shawn McLaughlin, sign the land development plan. As to stormwater management, Barrick said the waiver is in line with Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection guidance on solar developments.
The proposed final land development plan now moves to the township’s Board of Supervisors for approval.
The supervisors will also receive a proposed ordinance recommended for approval by the commission on a 6-0 vote.
The proposed ordinance would regulate non-permanent signs like realty and political signs. They’re proposed to be restricted to 6 square feet in size in residential zones and 20 square feet in commercial, agricultural, woodland and agricultural/residential zones. They’re not permitted to be illuminated.
The commission is a seven-member board. There is one vacancy. The term expires Dec. 31 but the appointee would be eligible for reappointment to a four-year term. Applications to fill the vacancy are available at www.ebtwp.org and are due April 5.