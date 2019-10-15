True Story, a Lewisburg-based real estate development partnership of Dale and Matthew Miller, and its joint venture associate, the Shaner Hotel Group, of State College, announced Tuesday it has secured a franchise agreement to build a 107-room Fairfield Inn & Suites in East Buffalo Township.
The Shaner Group, which owns and operates more than 50 hotels in the U.S., Italy, and the Bahamas will operate the property, located on a three-acre lot behind the Miller Center.
"We're pleased to be moving forward and that the preliminary documents and approvals have been made," Matt Miller said Tuesday afternoon. "We've been working on plans for this project for about two years."
East Buffalo Township supervisors on Monday unanimously approved the hotel plans, contingent on attaining the letter of credit and receiving the NPDES Permit, a state stormwater requirement.
The Fairfield Inn & Suites is expected to break ground later this year with a targeted completion of late 2020, Miller said.
“Following the necessary approval process and its subsequent construction," said Plato Ghinos, president of Shaner Hotel Group, "the Fairfield Inn & Suites Lewisburg will enjoy the distinction of being both the newest hotel and the only Marriott-branded property in the area.
“The hotel will be positioned to cater to both leisure and business travelers, from families visiting university students to traveling sports teams taking advantage of the newly opened Miller Center," Ghinos said. "With the recent influx of new development, combined with its numerous demand generators and barriers to new entry, Lewisburg continues to be an ideal market for classic, select-service hotels.”
All 107 guestrooms will offer contemporary designs, according to a release. Each room will include a well-designed work area with adjustable lighting and multiple electrical outlets.
The hotel’s 24-hour gym will allow guests to maintain their exercise routine even while traveling. The hotel also will feature a 620-square foot pool to accommodate families and traveling teams, as well as a full-service bar.