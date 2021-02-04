Plans for 2021 Sunbury River Festival underway

SUNBURY — The Sunbury River Festival will return in 2021 in some capacity and board members are working to bring back one of Sunbury's largest events after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 along with dozens of other local events.
Planning is underway for Sunbury Revitalization Inc.'s largest event. Board members planning a huge event for August, board member Slade Shreck said. They just aren't exactly sure where the event will be held, board member Slade Shreck said.
"For three decades we have held this event and now in 2021 we are planning on being able to have the nearly three days worth of entertainment," Shreck said.
River Fest traditionally begins on a Thursday night at the Shikellamy High School auditorium with The Valley's Got Talent, a popular talent competition.
Shreck oversees The Valley Got Talent, one of the larger events of the festival. In 2019 more than 600 people filled the auditorium to cheer on their favorite performer.
"People missed it last year," Shreck said. "It has quickly become one of the most popular events through the weekend of River Fest."
On Friday and Saturday, either Market Street or Front Street have both hosted dozens of vendors, selling fair foods and other treats. The event also consists of a car show, an arts and crafts show, and live entertainment on Friday and Saturday night.
"We are meeting and discussing where we can have this," Shreck said. "There will be major work being done in the city this summer, especially on Reagan Street, so PennDOT is not allowing us to close down Front Street. We are checking all options."
Last year, Derrick Backer, former executive director of Sunbury Revitalization Inc. announced the event would be postponed with anticipation that SRI would attempt to host other events during the summer months even with the restrictions placed in the state.
The Sunbury Celebration was also canceled in 2020. Officials that manage that event are looking at preparing for this summer which includes the popular fireworks display that draws thousands to the city in July.
Shreck said the details of the event are still being discussed but he said SRI is excited about the possibility of the event taking place.
"We will continue to wait and see," Shreck said. "But we are moving forward with plans."
Councilman Jim Eister, who is in charge of Sunbury Celebration, said the celebration group was supposed to meet Wednesday, but because of the snowstorm, the meeting was postponed.
"We will do our best to get this up and running," Eister said. "I also hope River Festival will take place. These two events are big for the city and people enjoy them. With the tough year in 2020, to be able to plan for these two events is something I think we all have been waiting for."
No dates have been set for either event, Shreck and Eister said.