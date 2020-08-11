LEWISBURG — Playgrounds maintained by Lewisburg Borough at Kidsburg in Hufnagle Park, D.F. Green Field, and Wolfe Field have been reopened.
Playground equipment has been cleaned, new safety surface has been added where needed, hand sanitizing stations have been installed, and social distancing signage has been placed in prominent areas.
In an online post announcing the reopening, borough officials ask everyone to please wear masks and practice social distancing at the playgrounds.
— The Daily Item