Playwright discusses work as part of lecture series

LEWISBURG — Antoinette Nwandu, a New York-based playwright whose works confront the complexity of black identity in America, discussed during a speech at Bucknell Wednesday night, the potent themes in her work that have garnered so much attention in the theatrical world.
Nwandu's on-stage conversation with Bucknell professor Jaye Austin Williams at the Elaine Langone Center Gallery Theatre was a part of the Griot Institute for the Study of Black Lives and Cultures' Black Radical Thought and Art series.
Williams noted that she and Nwanda had known each other years ago, so their conversation seemed at times deeply personal, and probing.
Nwandu is animated in motion and passionate in her discussion of her art and its reception.
A rising star in theatre, her work Pass Over, was filmed by Spike Lee and is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime.
The play's debut in Chicago was not without controversy in that it took on stark issues of police violence.
"What was the reaction to the play, and how did you deal with it?" Williams asked.
Nwandu said the mainstream press — at the Chicago Sun-Times specifically — did not receive it well.
"But sometimes you learn more about your work by the criticism," she said. "How people reacted made me realize I was on the right track."
Now, in the age of Trump, she has come to realize that "nothing I write is as dramatic as real life."
Some issues are too emotional for her to take head-on — at the moment. While confronting racism, she also wants to "push towards something that is positive."
But the issues surrounding violence against black women would take her to an emotional place where she doesn't want to go yet, she said. "I'm not ready to face those wounds head-on. The terror is real."
So instead, she writes about men.
"Where do you see your work...and theater-going?" Williams asked.
Nwandu said that in the works are two projects "set in the future present."
"I have never been a science fiction person," she said, "but I am starting to dabble in what does a future look like that embraces the reality of the present."
About Broadway, she noted that "the old ways aren't selling. Audiences are dictating change with their wallets."
Big, expensive productions like Pretty Woman close.
This is making way for a new wave of artists. "As cynical as it sounds," Nwandu said, "these failures are giving a chance for some of the weirder stuff to be staged — as crazy as that sounds."