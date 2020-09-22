SUNBURY — A plea deal is on the table for a registered sex offender accused of attacking a female counselor at SCI-Coal Township in January 2019.
A status hearing for Dustin Michael Cornelius, 23, currently a state inmate at SCI-Frackville in Berks County was originally scheduled for Monday in front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones, but it was continued until a later date so it could be heard by President Judge Charles Saylor, the original judge in the case. Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward said the defense has yet to respond to the offered plea deal.
The victim, a drug and alcohol specialist counselor, was having a one-on-one session with Cornelius on Jan. 8, 2019 at SCI-Coal Township. Cornelius is accused of striking the woman with a lock and attempting to sexually assault her in the group room located at the AA housing unit.
Cornelius is currently serving a state prison sentence of two to 10 years after pleading guilty in 2017 to false imprisonment, simple assault and five counts of invasion of privacy in a Berks County Court. He zip-tied and attacked at knifepoint a 14-year-old girl in a bathroom in Spring Township Barnes & Noble in 2017 and secretly videotaped five unidentified women as they used the bathroom during the hours he hid in a stall before the assault. He was required to register as a sexual offender for 15 years.
Cornelius is facing felony counts of aggravated assault and attempted rape and misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint, possessing an instrument of crime, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and assault by a prisoner.
Court-appointed attorney Matthew Allen Slivinski, of Selinsgrove, represents Cornelius.