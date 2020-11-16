SUNBURY — The plea negotiations for a man accused of helping cover up the homicide of Sean Maschal in 2017 are ongoing.
On Monday, Defense Attorney Kate Lincoln appeared in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor on behalf of her client David Brown, 36, of Ashland, to request a delay in the case. Lincoln said she has been in discussion with the District Attorney's office and the case will either head to trial or the two sides will reach a plea deal "in the near future."
Lincoln said Brown is serving a state sentence for an unrelated matter at SCI-Coal Township, but there is an outbreak of COVID-19 at the facility. She is having difficulty reaching staff to set up a videoconference for Brown.
Saylor granted the continuance.
Witnesses Brown and Robert Villari Jr., 33, told police that Brian Heffner, 39, fired the gun that killed Sean Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel, in Mount Carmel Township on Sept. 12, 2017, according to a criminal complaint. Maschal was found the next day, off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap. Mount Carmel Township Police arrested Heffner on April 12, 2018, and charged him with 14 counts, including homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.
Brown helped Brian Heffner conceal evidence of the homicide, knowing he was making those items unavailable to officers performing the investigation, according to court documents. He harbored Heffner in his home in Ashland, provided transportation to Heffner before, during and after the homicide, concealed evidence and provided false information, police said.
Police said they didn’t call or attempt to call 911 or render aid for Maschal. Instead, they dumped the body in a wooded area near Locust Gap, robbed him and then sold the murder weapon for drugs in Lebanon, police said.
Villari is not charged in the homicide, but, according to the police report, was "present during the time a crime had been committed involving a handgun in Mount Carmel Township" on Sept. 12, 2017, and assisted in getting rid of the gun, bullets and magazine. Villari is charged with two felony counts of owning a firearm as a convicted felon and conspiracy and two misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.
The cases of Brown and Heffner are combined.