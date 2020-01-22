SUNBURY — The Northumberland County District Attorney's office offered a plea deal to a Shamokin woman accused of drunk driving and punching a district judge in the face in June.
On Wednesday in Northumberland County Court, defense attorney Jerry Grill, who represents Kim Dornsife, 46, told Senior Judge Lawrence Clark that he only received discovery documents and heard of the plea deal moments before the hearing started. Grill said he had not discussed the offer with Dornsife and requested more time to consider the deal.
Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward said he had no objections to the request, so Clark told Grill and Dornsife to be ready for March 5.
Dornsife, charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct and driving while intoxicated as well as three summary traffic violations, is accused of driving with a blood alcohol content three times the legal limit on June 8 during Shamokin's annual Cruise Night. She allegedly drove her vehicle into Shamokin District Judge John Gembic's truck at the corner of Ninth and Independence streets, police said.
Gembic told police he removed the keys from Dornsife's vehicle because he said the woman may have been intoxicated. Police said Dornsife punched Gembic in the face with a closed fist causing Gembic to bleed from the mouth during the altercation.
Dornsife was transported to the Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital where her blood was taken, police said. The results allegedly showed Dornsife had a blood alcohol content of .275, police said. Pennsylvania's legal alcohol limit is 0.08 percent.