Point Township building to be imploded

NORTHUMBERLAND — The former Viking Energy Tractebel building, which has been in disrepair for several years, will be imploded on Saturday at 8 a.m., the approximate time of detonation, said Point Township supervisor George Geise, on Thursday.
The plant, located at 909 Cannery Road, closed April 1, 2012, because it was unable to compete with the natural gas industry, Geise said.
It had been in operation since 1988. At the time of the closing, it was owned by GDF Suez of Texas.
Pettigrew Inc., of Swedesboro, N.J. will handle the implosion.
Northumberland County EMA coordinator Steve Jeffrey said all traffic, including pedestrian traffic, will be prohibited on Cannery Road from Ridge Road to Gibson Road beginning at 7 a.m. until at least 9 a.m.
Furmano Foods bought the property back from the owner. It was originally an open field owned by Furmanos, "back in the day," Geise said.
Geise said Cannery Road would be closed Saturday morning, for safety purposes.
The building had been owned by several businesses through the years, added Randy Yoxheimer, chairman of the Point Township. At one point in the building's history there was talk of burning tires and asphalt materials in the plant, he said. "That idea set off the environmentalists in the area. It never went anywhere after that."
"Once they close a facility like that you'd think they'd want to leave it in such a way as to preserve it. Apparently, that didn't happen," Yoxheimer said. "Someone probably figured there would be no future use for it."