POINT TOWNSHIP — The Thursday night movie feature at the Point Township Drive-In was the Shikellamy graduation.
Vehicles jammed Route 11 and began to pour into the Point Township Drive-In for the second Shikellamy High School graduation of the year.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he was hopeful for traditional graduation but with COVID-19 restrictions, the district decided the drive-in was the best possible way to get students and their families together one last time.
"Although this year's graduation was different, it will go down in history as the most memorable graduation ever," he said "This class will never forget that their graduation was a video graduation at a drive-in movie theater. Congratulations to the Class of 2020."
Seniors Rosella Delgado and Mia Peifer were Shikellamy's Class of 2020 valedictorians and both delivered messages to their fellow students.
"If there is one message I would like to leave you with, it is this: we are not defined by our job title, we are defined by our selfless actions," Delgado said. "Leave your footprint everywhere you go. Touch the hearts of others, no matter their age, no matter their gender, no matter their race."
Peifer said seniors had a tough year but they got through it together.
"We have faced many obstacles," she said. "We, the Class of 2020, have worked through these with our heads high and responded with hope and a positive attitude. I will never forget when our senior flag football game was canceled. Instead of moping around and being upset that we weren’t allowed to play, we got together and created our own game that very night. We had a great group of people who came out to have a good time and make memories that we almost didn’t get a chance to create. I encourage you, the Class of 2020, to continue to make decisions like this when facing what life throws at you."
High School Principal Marc Freeman said he wished for an in-person graduation ceremony.
"We have worked hard to honor the Class of 2020 in a special way by creating a video," he said. "The graduation video played tonight at Point Twp Drive-In preserves the traditions of Shikellamy High School graduation ceremony and allows us to gather as a class and a community. I want to thank all who helped with the graduation video and wish the Class of 2020 the best of luck and success."