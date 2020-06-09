NORTHUMBERLAND — Point Township supervisors said at Tuesday night's board meeting that they are trying to find out how a personnel discussion held during an executive session was leaked, and an email about that discussion found its way to social media.
There was a concern that the source of the email may be sharing information that would have typically been discussed in a closed executive session of the board, and should not have been disseminated to members of the public.
That email was traced to one of supervisor George Geise's laptop accounts, but board Chairman Randy Yoxheimer said Geise's laptop could have been hacked.
Geise, on his part, when directly asked if he was the source, declined to comment.
Yoxheimer said he was not accusing Geise of the leak.
Vice Chairperson Montie Peters said he was disinclined to attend any executive session so long as they didn't know who leaked the information.
Board Solicitor Rick Shoch has been tasked with finding out who leaked conversations from an executive session. Shoch did caution, however, that even if someone is found out, there is no law or punishment on the books for such an act.
The email became public back in April, when on the 14th, the Township received several phone calls from residents regarding statements shared on social media with respect to candidates for open road crew positions, as well as alleged discussions and positions of certain board members about those candidates, a current employee and the hiring process generally.
The residents who called the Township were concerned that the statements made on the social media platform could be seen as derogatory in nature to several of the candidates and an employee of the Township.
"There was the potential of liability," Yoxheimer noted.
Shoch is also looking into what happened with a second laptop, which should have stored data on road projects — but the laptop was "wiped clean," Shoch said.
Geise, who had resigned from the road department, said the data is on hard copy in the township files. As to why it was not on the laptop, he couldn't say.
Shoch is investigating and expects to have more information for the board at their next meeting.