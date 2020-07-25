NORTHUMBERLAND — An on-duty Point Township police officer was cited with a turning violation after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash that sent a Danville driver and three of her passengers to the hospital.
State police at Milton investigated the June 20 crash on Route 11 at Brokaw Drive in the township. Trooper Chad Kramer, who investigated the crash, stated in his report that David Fizzano, the township officer, merged the 2020 Ford Interceptor SUV patrol unit into the center lane to turn left onto Brokaw Drive. He turned in front of a 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman that was headed toward Danville and driven by Lynn D. Wagner, 53, of Danville, causing the MINI's front end to hit the front passenger side of the patrol unit, the report states. Both vehicles went off the south side of the road and came to rest facing east.
Wagner and her passengers Kenneth G. McCollum, 51, of Catawissa, Colleen M. McCollum, 23, of Danville, and Mykala B. Rubendall, 19, of Bloomsburg, were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. A fourth passenger, Connor C. McCollum, 19, of Danville, and Fizzano, 22, of Northumberland, suffered less serious injuries and were not transported to the hospital, according to the report.
The investigation is complete, according to Trooper Mark Reasner, community services officer with state police at Milton.