POINT TOWNSHIP — A woman died from injuries sustained in a vehicular accident late Thursday evening on the Old Danville Highway, according to Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn.
Lynn identified Natasha Lalchan, 37, of Point Township, as the victim of the accident who passed away at 12:25 a.m. Friday in the emergency room trauma bay at Geisinger due to multiple blunt force injuries.
The accident occurred at the 700 block of the Old Danville Highway near the Point Township Fire Department. Lynn said toxicology tests are pending and no autopsy is scheduled.
No other details were made available by the police. The investigation is ongoing, police said.