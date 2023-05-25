NEW COLUMBIA — A West Milton teenager and his underage accomplice allegedly tried to break into a vehicle and were later found with stolen guns and ID cards, according to state police in Milton.
Jovan Markus Garcia, 19, of High Street, West Milton, was charged with a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license; and 16 misdemeanors: six counts of conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property; four counts of identity theft, two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, and one count each of receiving stolen property, possession of a weapon, corruption of minors and loitering/prowling at night. The charges were filed by state Trooper Paul Materne, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Mifflinburg Office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
Materne was dispatched to the 300 Block of New Columbia at 6 a.m. April 30 for a report from resident Rick Beaver of two people trying to get into his vehicles. Beaver said he chased them off and they rode their bicycles south on River Road toward West Milton.
Materne located these individuals near the Sunoco gas station. They were found with loaded 9mm pistols, one with no identifiable serial numbers and the other reported stolen by state police on Sept. 16, 2017, police said.
They were in possession of a driver's license, three Social Security cards and a debit card belonging to Marifel Torres, of West Milton, police said.
The underage juvenile was not identified by police, nor did they provide details if the juvenile had also been charged.
The charges have been held for Union County Court of Common Pleas.