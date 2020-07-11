LOYALSOCK TWP. — State police arrested a Northumberland man wanted on a warrant from Tennessee issued in 2009.
Trooper Kevin Bencsics said in a press release that John Taylor, 40, faces a local charge, fugitive from justice. Taylor is held in Lycoming County Jail.
Taylor was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police at 12:45 a.m. Thursday for a traffic violation along Interstate 180 in Loyalsock Township. Upon further investigation, it was learned Taylor was wanted on a warrant for theft in Tennessee, according to police.