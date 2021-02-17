DANVILLE — A Bloomsburg woman has been charged with multiple demeanors for driving under the influence of methamphetamines.
On Dec. 15, 2020, at 8 p.m., Milton State Trooper George Aguirre arrived at the scene of a crash at 354 Columbia Hill Rd., Valley Township, where he found Jade Marie Winstead, 23, of Bloomsburg. Winstead had been the driver of a 2001 GMC Station Wagon involved in the crash.
According to Aguirre, he first encountered Winstead when she was already in an ambulance.
During questioning, Winstead told Aguirre that she didn't remember anything from the crash. She did admit to smoking marijunana and using metamphetamines, but did not admit to using either substance that day. Winstead did agree to a blood test which was positive for amphetamines and metamphetamines. She has been charged with five counts of driving under the influence and careless driving.