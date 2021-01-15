Police: Bus collided with passenger vehicle in Sunbury

SUNBURY — Twenty Midd-West girls basketball players were uninjured after a bus transporting the team was involved in an accident at around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the city.
According to Police Chief Brad Hare, the bus driver had gone through a red light on Front and Market Street and collided with another vehicle.
Hare said no one was injured during the collision and officers as well as the Sunbury Fire Department arrived on the scene to help with traffic.
Hare said the driver will be cited but was relieved there were no injuries.
The players were all checked by medical personnel.
Midd-West Superintendent Rick Musselman said nobody was injured, though the girls were “shook up.”
The players were sent home from the crash, he said, and did not play their scheduled game against Shamokin.
Musselman said the bus driver of the students is being drug tested, which is part of the protocol any time an accident happens.