MILTON — A Milton man refused to refund a customer on Facebook after not delivering a product that person paid for, according to Milton State Police.
Keith William Gabbert Jr., 38, was charged by Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer with one misdemeanor count of theft by deception in the Milton Office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Eric Cordero, of Bethpage, N.Y., contacted police on Sept. 1 and reported that Gabbert failed to ship a mechanical part that he ordered on Facebook Marketplace even though Cordero provided payment through Venmo. The money was not returned either, police said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER