MILTON — A Port Trevorton woman is accused of drug possession and lying to police about who was driving a vehicle found with drugs inside, according to Milton Police Department.
Louanda Stauffer, 26, of Old Route 15, was charged by Milton Patrolman Craig Johnson in the office of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl with three misdemeanors of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and false reports to law enforcement.
Johnson reported that Stauffer and two others who looked suspicious were parked in the back of the parking lot of the Milton McDonalds on Sept. 21. The registration on the vehicle came back as expired.
When they left the parking lot, Johnson followed and the driver ran a stop sign. When Johnson activated the emergency lights, the driver did not stop until they swerved off the roadway, crossed both lanes of traffic and came to a stop down an embankment along Broadway Road near the Flying J truck stop, police said.
The driver, later identified as Tony Thomas, fled and headed east in a field toward Interstate 80. Police reported that Stauffer lied to them about who was driving the vehicle. A search warrant of the vehicle also revealed multiple items of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Thomas, 25, of Mifflinburg, is facing a felony count of fleeing from police, two misdemeanors of reckless endangerment, two misdemeanor drug charges, and 12 summary traffic violations.