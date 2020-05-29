DANVILLE — Fawns and fireworks were among the topics Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff brought up in his monthly report this week.
The chief told the township supervisors on Monday the department received several calls related to newly born fawns in residents' yards that appear to be abandoned by their mother.
"According to the Pa. Game Commission, leave it alone," Dyroff said. "There would be no legitimate purpose in having direct contact with an animal, even for the sake of just petting it. You're only going to do the animal harm, regardless of circumstances."
He said that could drive the mother away from the fawn. It's also illegal to take or possess wildlife under state law and could result in a fine of up to $1,500 per animal, the chief said.
He said calls also came in about fireworks. He said consumers can purchase and use Class C, or consumer-grade, fireworks hat include firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets and similar fireworks that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material.
Display fireworks, which contain more than 130 milligrams of explosive material, and professional-grade aerial shells containing more than 60 grams of pyrotechnic composition, can still only be used by professionals with a permit from the municipality where the display will take place.