SHAMOKIN — A Coal Township man faces 103 felony child pornography charges after state police say he had 100 images and three videos of minors naked or performing sexual acts.
Dean Reedy, 28, of Pulaski Avenue, was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash after appearing before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Wednesday.
State troopers from the state computer crime lab say they received a referral from a cyber tip line in November for events that took place between October and November.
Troopers began an investigation which led them to Reedy's phone number, troopers said.
On Oct. 29, troopers conducted surveillance and on Oct. 30 were granted a search warrant for Reedy's home, police said.
On Wednesday troopers served the warrant and when troopers entered the property they spoke with Reedy who said that no one sent him the images but when he was under the influence of drugs he would look at this type of material, troopers said.
Troopers seized Reedy's electronic device and discovered three videos, troopers said.
Reedy was then brought before Gembic on the charges.
Reedy will now await a preliminary hearing in front of Gembic on the charges.