COAL TOWNSHIP — A Northumberland County man is jailed after Coal Township police said he strangled a woman and assaulted her during an incident on Jan. 20 that was caught on audio recording.
Jason McGinn, 41, of Mulberry Street, Coal Township, is jailed on $75,000 cash after appearing before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Friday.
Coal Township police said they were dispatched to Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital after a woman was reported to have been assaulted on Jan. 21.
Police said the victim suffered a fractured wrist, a finger that was bitten, and several bruise marks on her body.
The woman told police she was previously involved with McGinn and that McGinn has behavior patterns that are unpredictable, according to officers.
On the morning of Jan. 20, the woman told police she received a text message that McGinn wanted to speak with her but she was at work, officers said.
When the woman returned home from work, she spoke with McGinn and he appeared calm, police said.
The woman said she grabbed something to eat and watch television and McGinn appeared in her bedroom and laid in her bed, according to police.
During a conversation between the two, McGinn became irate and pulled the woman's hair and grabbed her wrist until she heard a "pop" sound because of the amount of pressure applied, officers said.
After the argument, the woman grabbed ice and called a friend to which McGinn demanded to know who she was texting, police said.
McGinn again grabbed the woman's hair before holding his hand over her mouth and nose which stopped her from breathing, according to authorities.
When the woman broke away, McGinn again put his hand over her mouth and nose, police said.
The woman fought back and McGinn bit her finger, police said.
The woman was able to break free once again and was picked up by a friend and driven to the hospital, police said.
The woman told police she has a sleep recorder that monitors her sleep patterns and it picked up the entire incident, police said.
Officers said they listened to the recording and could hear the woman screaming and her voice become muffled when the man placed his hands over her mouth.
McGinn now faces a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.