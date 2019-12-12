LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission adopted a 2020 operating budget for the police department that includes a deficit of $26,845.
Commission members voted 4-1 to adopt the budget. Matt Schumacher, Char Gray, Jack Malloy, all representing East Buffalo Township, and Lewisburg representative Sue Mahon voted in favor. Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner voted in opposition.
Projected revenue is $2,627,078, with East Buffalo Township contributing $1,108,078 and Lewisburg contributing $1,047,621. Spending is projected at $2,653,923, with $26,845 unfunded.
The borough, township and commission are involved in a lawsuit concerning police department funding, which remains pending in Union County Court.