SHAMOKIN — A Philadelphia man is jailed and a city resident is in the burn unit at a Lehigh Valley Hospital Tuesday after police confiscated firearms, marijuana and fentanyl during a raid last week in the Raspberry Hill Housing Complex.
Jahmir Smith, 24, of Raspberry Hill, and Zafier Smith, of Philadelphia, were arrested and arraigned before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Tuesday after Shamokin police said they discovered loaded guns — two of which were stolen — ammunition, shell casings, marijuana and fentanyl.
Gembic set cash bail at $75,000 each.
Jahmir Smith was present at the raid and is currently at the Lehigh Valley Hospital burn unit recovering from severe burns he received weeks prior to the Oct. 18 bust, authorities said.
Gembic said he arraigned Jahmir Smith while he was in a hospital bed.
The Smiths' are facing felony charges of receiving stolen property and misdemeanor drug charges.
Zafier Smith faces a felony charge of possessing a firearm while being a felon, police said.
According to court documents, Shamokin police were called to the Raspberry Hill home after adult probation was inside the residence on a home visit.