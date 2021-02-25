MILTON — A contractor from Montgomery allegedly took a down payment from a customer and never started the work, according to state police at Milton.
Trooper Matthew Mills filed charges against John Wayne Ulrich, 49, of Ridge Road, Montgomery, in the Milton office of Judge Michael Diehl. Ulrich is facing three misdemeanors: deceptive business practices, theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception.
Mills reported that Cordell Kline contacted the state police on Sept. 7 regarding issues with the contractor. Kline said that Ulrich came to his residence on March 28 with a completed proposal for an asphalt sealing job scheduled to take place at his residence, police reported.
Ulrich allegedly took a $125 down payment and cashed the check on March 31. The total amount of the project was $250, police said.
Ulrich allegedly to Kline that he would start the job around the second week in April, weather permitting, but Ulrich never completed the job, police said.
Kline was unable to contact Ulrich multiple times through the months of April to August, police said.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. March 3 at Diehl's office.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER