State police are mum about an investigation into a Selinsgrove Area School District employee who was put on leave Monday.
Selinsgrove Superintendent Chad Cohrs said the administrator was placed on leave, but he did not say whether the employee was still being paid.
Cohrs said the issue was a personnel matter and he would not provide specifics of the investigation or the employee.
Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch confirmed Selinsgrove state police searched a Selinsgrove area residence in connection to the incident referenced by Cohrs.
On Wednesday Piecuch said the issue was "an ongoing investigation."
Piecuch said it was an ongoing Snapchat solicitation investigation, but declined any other comments.
"There is an ongoing investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police," Cohrs said Monday. "The district is fully cooperating with the investigation. The employee is currently on administrative leave. The district will take appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with district policy should it be warranted from the investigation.